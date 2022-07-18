HISTORICAL SIGNAGE: El Camino Real de los Tejas signs located, installed throughout Hays County

Recently installed El Camino Real de los Tejas signs can now be seen throughout Hays County.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra’s office recently announced 14 trail signs were located and installed around the county after being in storage for the past eight years.

“When we found out about the signs in storage, we immediately went about scheduling installation,” Becerra said. “It’s important that we share our diverse history with everyone who drives through Hays County.”

El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail was designated a national historic trail on Oct. 18, 2004, and is a part of a group of trails that make up the National Trails System. El Camino Real de los Tejas is in the same family of trails as the Oregon Trail, Santa Fe Trial, Appalachian Trail and Trail of Tears, according to the El Camino Real de los Tejas Historic Trail Association (ElCaT).

El Camino Real stretches from the Mexico border at the Rio Grande to the eastern boundary of the Spanish province of Texas in Natchitoches Parish, La. The trail commemorates the historic routes of travel. The Camino Real de los Tejas is one of two National Historic Trails in Texas with the other being its sister trail — El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, which crosses the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso before heading toward Santa Fe., N.M.

ElCaT — a nonprofit organization that aims to protect the historic integrity of the trail, educate the public about its significance and to promote resource development, interpretation and tourism along its path — has partnered with the National Park Service, Texas Historical Commission, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Transportation, Louisiana State Parks, local jurisdictions and willing private landowners for trail protection and development.

Becerra’s office and The Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community worked with ElCaT and the National Park Service to place the signs on county roadways. Nine more signs have been ordered for placement within the City of San Marcos, Becerra’s office said.

“El Camino Real’s history was hidden away and not shared for eight years,” said Gina Alba-Rogers, Chair of the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community. “It’s unfortunate that past decision makers found the history was not essential enough to be shared with the community. I am thankful to Judge Becerra who shares our opinion that it’s imperative we recognize the original trails of our indigenous ancestors and our early pioneers.”