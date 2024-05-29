HISTORY MADE

Bobcats send a record 10 athletes to Nationals

Texas State made history last weekend at the NCAA West Prelims by sending a record 10 athletes to the National Track Meet in Eugene, Oregon.

The duo of Elisabet Runarsdottir and Lara Roberts qualified in the Hammer Throw while both the Men’s Sprint Relay [Daniel Harrold, Dominck Yancy, Shedrack Akpeki and Shawn Collins] and the Women’s Sprint Relay team [Kaylee Lewis, Kerris Roberts, Taejha Badal and Ma’Khi Falkquay] also qualified.

“We have had a very successful track and field outdoor season,” director of Texas State Track and Field/Cross Country John Frazier said. “On day one for the women’s team, having Elisabet and Lara qualify for the hammer final put us on a path for a great start. What a great opportunity to take both our men’s and women’s 4 x 100 relay teams to Eugene, Oregon for the final. This was a historic competition for Texas State track and field. We had so many great performances across-the-board this year and many young athletes who will return to our team for the 2025 season.”

Runarsdottir and Roberts became the first Texas State women’s track duo to qualify for Nationals in the hammer throw in the same year.

Runarsdottir placed second at the West Prelims with a throw of 221 feet and 9 inches to become the first Texas State track athlete to qualify for Nationals in consecutive seasons.

Roberts placed third at the West Prelims with a throw of 221 feet and one inch, a personal best.

The Men’s Sprint Relay team placed in 10th place with a time of 39.48 seconds, which is the third fastest time in Texas State history in the event. It is also the third time the Bobcats have qualified for the national meet in the 400-meter relay.

The Women’s Spring Relay team placed 11th overall with a time of 43.85 seconds and set the new school record. This is the first time the Bobcats have competed at Nationals in the 400 relay in women’s track.

It also marks the first time the Bobcats will send both the men’s and women’s 400 relay in the same season.

The NCAA National Track and Field Championship meet will be held June 5 through 8 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

