Hobby Lobby set to open doors in Kyle, city economic development says

Kyle Economic Development recently announced Hobby Lobby will be opening its doors in Kyle in 2023.

Hobby Lobby is set to join several other retail and restaurant projects in the coming year to offer our community additional options they have long been desiring.

“Our residents have been asking for a craft store for several years and we are happy to announce that Hobby Lobby will be officially coming to Kyle,” Interim Economic Development Director Victoria Vargas said. “Over the past several years, the city has been exceeding sales tax projections and this store will only add to the increased sales tax revenue for our community.”

The pad site is being developed by Collett to prepare for Hobby Lobby to build and occupy an approximately 55,000 square foot store on an 8.65 acre site in The Village of Kyle development, adjacent to Lowe's Home Improvement.

Kyle Economic Development the Hobby Lobby store will create approximately 30 jobs. The Kyle location, projected to open in late summer of 2023, joins more than 900 Hobby Lobby stores across the U.S.

Information provided by City of Kyle