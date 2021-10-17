Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Homecoming festivities highlight Friday night at Rattler Stadium
Sun, 10/17/2021 - 5:00am

San Marcos High School held its Homecoming festivities Friday night inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium. Pictured clockwise beginning left, Nathan Rivera, member of the Rattler Band, was named Homecoming King and Mikaela Dirkes, a member of the Diamond line, was named Homecoming Queen. The Diamond Line and the Rattler ...

