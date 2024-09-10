HONORING 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people were killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center, including 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority officers.

The city of San Marcos, as well as communities across the nation, will remember those lives lost with the annual 9/11 Flag Raising Ceremony Sept. 11.

The ceremony starts at 8:40 a.m. to honor the memories of the lives lost.

As is San Marcos tradition, the flag that flew over the city on Sept. 11, 2001 will be raised.

The program will start with an invocation by San Marcos Fire Department Battalion Chief Howie Minor followed by an introduction by Fire Chief Les Stephens.

The keynote speaker will be San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge. At 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the North Tower of the Word Trade Center 23 years ago, the San Marcos Fire Department Honor Guard will raise the flag.

Yesenia McNett will sing the National Anthem and Assistant Fire Chief Jim Matano will read the poem Tolling of the Bells followed by the honor guard tolling the bell, a tradition in the fire service honoring those killed in the line of duty. This will be followed by a moment of silence. The event will end with those in attendance being invited to place flowers on the city’s 9/11 flower memorial. The public is invited to place flowers throughout the day until the memorial is moved at 4:30 p.m. the afternoon of the event.