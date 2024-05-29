HONORING THE FALLEN

It was a sweltering hot Memorial Day this year, but that did not stop numerous locals from honoring fallen heroes at the Hays County Veterans Memorial located at the corner of Hopkins Street and Riverside Drive; though many ceremony programs doubled as handheld fans out of necessity. The Master of Ceremonies was David Franklin, a U.S. Navy Veteran, and the service included music by the Aquarena Springs Symphonic Band. The National Anthem was sung by Kiera Hinton, a junior soloist for the San Marcos High School choir, and Girl Scout Troop 1098 led the pledge of allegiance. The posting of the colors was done by San Marcos High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps.

“Thank you for joining us here at the Hays County Veterans Memorial as we pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate price while fighting for our country,” said San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson. “Memorial Day is a day of remembrance, a day to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who have given their lives to protect our country and our freedom. It’s also a day to remember the sacrifices of the countless courageous wives, husbands, mothers, fathers, children and other family who are left behind.”

Hughson said Memorial Day is a day of patriotism, pride and the understanding that freedom is never free that should be instilled in future generations.

“As you pass the flags lining streets for this holiday, take a good look at the Veterans Memorial where we are now and please take a moment to remember the blood, sweat, tears and sacrifices made for you and our nation,” she said.

VFW 3413 Post Commander Stephanie Brown, U.S. Army Veteran, introduced the keynote speaker Jason White, U.S. Marine Veteran. She said White is the executive director of Surplus Americans, a central Texas based nonprofit founded with the mission to build a strong veteran community with an emphasis on aiding elderly and disabled veterans in emergency housing situations. White was deployed to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006. His unit was later deployed to Afghanistan where he received the Navy Commendation Medal for valor. White was sent to Afghanistan for his third tour in 2008.

“During this tour, he supported an infantry platoon who engaged the enemy for over 12 hours resulting in multiple casualties,” Brown said. “After the platoon commander was injured, he provided direct support utilizing air assets in coordinated casualty evacuations, while under direct fire. After numerous unsuccessful landing attempts by the casualty evacuation helicopter due to heavy enemy fire, Jason carried wounded Marines over open desert to meet the helicopter at the only viable and safe landing zone. For his actions he was awarded the Bronze Star for valor.”

White told the story of a fallen hero who was struck down during the 12 hours of fighting in Afghanistan — Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Twigg.

“He was known by the Marines around him to always be the one to put others first. And on a fateful day in September 2009 in Afghanistan, he did just that,” White said. “Josh Twigg had just returned home from Iraq, three months prior to volunteering to deploy once again with his unit to Afghanistan.”

White said the unit had moved into a compound to “observe enemy action,” but the unit was unaware that a counter-ambush had been put in place. The enemy began to open fire, and the unit was trapped in an empty canal. Twigg got on the roof of the building, exposing himself to the enemy, and began firing his 240 Machine Gun.

“That allowed other Marines to maneuver outside the compound and bring the wounded inside where we could render aid. Before Josh could find himself off of the building, he took a round laying in the prone position just below his neck. The round exited just above his waist. Josh laid there and continued to lay down suppressive fire while wounded until all Marines were safely back behind the walls,” White said. “21-years-old, this young man understood the sacrifice and the dedication to service that so many of us who raised our right hand and swore that oath of allegiance to protect this nation against all enemies, foreign and domestic understand.”

As Twigg lay dying, White said his final words were “keep fighting.”