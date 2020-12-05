HONORING A HERO: City renames, dedicates park in officer Ken Copeland's memory

In honor of fallen San Marcos police officer Ken Copeland, El Camino Real Park has officially been renamed and dedicated in his memory.

The park, which the San Marcos City Council voted to name in Copeland’s honor in March, will now be known as the Kenneth M. Copeland Memorial Park following a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

“On Dec. 4, 2017, we made a promise to never forget the sacrifices made by officer Ken Copeland on that day,” said Chase Stapp, who was the San Marcos chief of police in 2017, and currently serves as the city’s director of public safety. “This park dedication is a huge example of our commitment to never forget that promise.”

Friday marked three years since Copeland was killed while serving a warrant on Dec. 4, 2017. Copeland, who had been with SMPD since March 1998, was the first San Marcos officer to be killed in the line of duty.

During Friday’s ceremony, SMPD Corporal Matt Daenzer described Copeland as a devoted family man to his wife Sheila and kids, and as a well-loved police officer.

“Ken was known for his infectious smile,” Daenzer said. “He had a knack for going the extra mile for the citizens of San Marcos. Famously known for carrying that cooler of Topo Chico in his car, he would often share them with citizens and officers alike during his shift … In the days, weeks and months after his death, the outpouring of support from members of the police department for public safety as a whole was a testament to what Ken did for San Marcos.”

New Chief of Police Stan Standridge said that although he didn’t know Copeland that he was an exceptional man.

“I’ve known many heroes like Ken,” Standridge said. “Their testimony is not in how they die. Their legacy is in how they lived. And it is here that I want to remind everyone that we are all eternal. Death is not an end, it’s a transition. And admittingly, it causes great pain … So, my encouragement to this family, immediate and extended, don’t grieve as those who don’t have hope because there is an ending. Every one of us were created for eternity. And to my family at the San Marcos Police Department, and to the Copeland family, I’m going to stand shoulder to shoulder with you every day henceforth. My message is simple: We will prevail.”

Copeland’s family cut the ribbon during the ceremony. Standridge alongside Chaplain Jeff Latham unveiled the memorial plaque, which reads, “To honor the memory, legacy and contributions of officer Ken Copeland, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Dec. 4, 2017. On that day, and in the days to follow, this park became a gathering place, and the community outpouring of support that was shown became a testament to all that officer Copeland did to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community he served.”

With the park named in Copeland’s honor, Daenzer said he’s not only remembered for the sacrifice he made but also for the “unique style of policing that he embraced as he sought to build relationships day in and day out.”

“We all need to remember and emulate his passion and commitment to those we serve,” Daenzer said. “For (badge number) 432, may we never forget.”