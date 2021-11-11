Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Jason White, of Surplus Americans, welcomes veterans at Ivar's River Pub. Surplus Americans provides homeless veterans outreach. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

HONORING VETERANS: San Marcos community recognizes those who served

Thu, 11/11/2021 - 6:16pm
@sanmarcosrecord
Thursday, November 11, 2021

Veterans Day celebrations were held across San Marcos on Thursday, honoring those who served.

Above, a Texas Roadhouse employee holds up a sign thanking veterans as they drive around the restaurant on Thursday.

Above, a pancake breakfast was held at Kissing Tree. 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021