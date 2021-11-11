Above, Jason White, of Surplus Americans, welcomes veterans at Ivar's River Pub. Surplus Americans provides homeless veterans outreach. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
HONORING VETERANS: San Marcos community recognizes those who served
Veterans Day celebrations were held across San Marcos on Thursday, honoring those who served.
Above, a Texas Roadhouse employee holds up a sign thanking veterans as they drive around the restaurant on Thursday.
Above, a pancake breakfast was held at Kissing Tree.