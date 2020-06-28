Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
House adopts bill to make DC 51st state; Senate GOP opposes

Sun, 06/28/2020 - 12:00am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House approved a bill Friday to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, saying Congress has both the moral obligation and constitutional authority to ensure that the city's 700,000 residents are allowed full voting rights, no longer subject to "taxation without representation.'' Lawmakers approved the ...

