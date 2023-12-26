How to adopt these pets

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets are normally $22 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, and a microchip. To meet the pets, visit the San Marcos Regional Animal in person from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon-5 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to choose a pet and fill out an online adoption application. Then, give the shelter a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov. Anyone interested in fostering a pet should email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit www.sanmarcostx.gov/foster to fill out a foster application.