How to celebrate Independence Day in Kyle

With fewer COVID-19 restrictions in place compared to last year, the City of Kyle will celebrate the Fourth of July with a fireworks show Sunday night.

The Independence Day Celebration will last 30 minutes and will be partnered with music from KAZI 88.7, a local radio station.

Sponsored by H-E-B and Plum Creek Golf Course, this year’s firework show display will launch from Plum Creek Golf Course at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4.

Viewing is prohibited on the golf course property. Parking is allowed at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohlers Crossing, and on paved parking lots around the intersection of Kohler’s and Kyle Parkway for viewing.

It is unlawful for any person to sell, use or discharge fireworks within the City of Kyle. Violators of this ordinance may be charged with a class C misdemeanor and fined as much as $2,000, according to the city’s website.