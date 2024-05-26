How to increase speed and the workouts to use

For a runner that wants to get faster for entering races, the required workout once or twice a week should include a speed workout. The most common form of speed workouts is intervals on a track. There is a wide variety of intervals that will increase a runner’s speed in a race. When you mention intervals as a speed workout most runners think of the distance they run as a faster pace. The interval is actually the time between bouts of running. How much time is spent either resting or running slower before the next burst of a faster pace. The distance for the speed part of the interval varies from running the straightaways (about 100 yards), and walking or jogging the curves of the track to 200’s or half a lap on a quarter mile track, to running a complete lap, to running four laps (one mile). These varied distances are all good for increasing a runner’s time in a race. The key to making the workout a success is how much time is spent between each bout of faster pace running. The ‘rest’ interval varies from walking an equal distance to doing a slow jog, to slowing down to an easy run. An example of running a quarter mile lap for the speed portion and then doing the ‘interval’ between can be walking a quarter mile, jogging a quarter mile, walking or jogging half a lap, to doing a timed rest period of :30 seconds before running another fast lap.

One point to mention is that the increase in speed for the running portion is that the pace does not have to be a sprint. The interval training is a buildup of faster running over a period of time. If a runner is averaging an 8: minute pace in a race the interval speed will be about 7:30. As the race time drops to a 7:45 pace the interval pace drops to 7:10 – 7:15. As the race pace drops to a 7:30 pace in a race the interval time will drop close to a 7:00 minute mile. As each personal record gets better and the race time becomes faster the pace of the interval will drop until the runner is satisfied. The increase in speed takes time and effort on the runner’s part. The body’s muscles and cardiovascular system need time to adjust to the extra demand being required of them. One part of this effort to run faster is mental. A runner has to learn that they can still run another lap even when they haven’t fully recovered from the last speed portion. Once a runner understands that they can run fast while still breathing hard from the last sprint the gains will continue at a faster rate.

When a runner enters a race there are two ways to try for a set time. One is to run the pace evenly with a set pace per mile. The other way is to vary the pace at different stages of the race. The runner may start out at a pace slower than the required pace needed for a fast finish time and then gradually pick up the pace as the muscles and breathing become regular. The last half mile or so the pace will pick up to that pace the runner was doing their interval training. A term used by runners when they want to pass another runner or increase their pace is called a surge. The runner picks up the pace and passes the runner in front of them and gets a nice lead before they back off to their normal race pace. When the runner you just passed sees you run by them and continues running fast they more than likely will let you keep your lead and continue on at their slower pace.

Two workouts that help with using a surge in a race can be done on a typical quarter mile track. Most tracks are around a football field. The workout uses that 100 yard field for surges. Think of dividing the 100 yards into five 20 yard sections. Section 1 is a nice easy jog, section 2 is a pace used in a training run, section 3 is a race pace, section 4 is an allout sprint, and section 5 is a walk to catch your breath. Turn around and repeat the sequence of buildup in speed until you have done a set number of interval surges. This number can vary from 10 to 15 repeats for a good workout.

The second workout is best done with four running friends. On a quarter mile track, decide on a race pace comfortable for all runners. Divide the lap into four sections (50 yard line; end zone; opposite 50 yard line; end zone). An example is the lap will be a 7:30 pace (1:52 per lap). Run one lap at that pace then the last runner will sprint to the front of the group before they reach the next landmark. That runner will then back off to the 7:30 pace while the next last place runner will now sprint to the front of the pack. After every lap each runner will have a fast 110 yard sprint included. Run three miles like this.