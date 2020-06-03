Hughson announces re-election bid

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson announced her bid for re-election Tuesday.

Hughson, who was elected as mayor on Nov. 6, 2018, is seeking a second term.

“We’ve been through good times and tough times in San Marcos,” Hughson said. “The year 2019 was a good year. It looked like 2020 would follow in the same way, until the coronavirus hit us.

“In order to protect ourselves, following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, some businesses closed and most of us stayed home as much as possible,” Hughson added. “I'm proud of how the people of San Marcos pulled together to help slow the spread of this disease. It was the actions of everyday people, under great distress and financial cost, that helped avert disaster. We are now in hard times for many and there are tough decisions to make with our council and staff. I’m ready for the challenges that surely lie ahead.”

Prior to becoming mayor, Hughson served on the city council multiple times. She was elected to the council’s Place 4 seat on Nov. 4, 2014 and was re-elected for an additional 3-year term on Nov. 7, 2017. She also served on the council from May 1996 to May 2002.

Hughson, a long-time San Marcos resident and then-Southwest Texas University graduate, currently serves as the chair of the Capital Area Council of Governments executive committee and the Capital Area Emergency Communications District board of managers. She’s also the vice chair of the Alliance Regional Water Authority and is a member of the Hays Central Appraisal District and the Greater San Marcos Partnership.