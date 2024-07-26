Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed

The Hays County Health Department received notification on July 24 that there was a laboratory-confirmed, positive human case of West Nile Virus. This is the first reported human case of West Nile Virus for the 2024 season in Hays County. The patient is a resident of the 78610 zip code and was diagnosed with West Nile Fever. Due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, HCHD will not disclose any additional information about the patient.

While 80% of people will not experience symptoms of an infection, only 20% of people may experience some symptoms. Symptoms of West Nile Virus infection can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, a skin rash on the torso of the body and swollen lymph nodes. While the risk for severe symptoms is low, individuals aged 50 and older and those with compromised immune systems may be at an increased risk for stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis and, in extremely rare cases, death. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is encouraged to seek medical attention. Supportive care — treatment to improve quality of life and comfortableness — is typically provided to diagnosed patients. Patients can expect to exhibit symptoms for 3-6 days but may experience fatigue and weakness for weeks or even months. Treatment for the virus is not effective due to the resistant nature of the virus to antibiotics and other medications.

WNV is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can become infected when they feed on the blood of infected birds. The infected mosquitoes can then transmit WNV to humans and animals. Severe WNV infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis and/or meningitis. Hays County Epidemiologist Ian Harris reminds residents that “West Nile Virus is not contagious and that humans are ‘dead-end host,’ humans are not capable of transmitting the virus to other individuals.”

DSHS confirmed a second positive mosquito pool in the unincorporated area of the 78666 ZIP code on July 23. The first reported positive mosquito pool for WNV in Hays County was on July 19. There were no positive West Nile Virus mosquito pools during the 2023 season. In the state of Texas, DSHS reported 913 positive mosquito pools during the 2023 season for West Nile Virus. As of July 20, DSHS has reported 1327 positive mosquito pools for West Nile Virus.

The key to preventing West Nile Virus is to minimize the number of mosquitoes in areas where people live, work and play. Public health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their properties. Mosquitoes can breed in as little as one teaspoon of standing water. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

HCHD reminds residents to remember the 3 D’s: DEET, Dress and Drain.

• DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents with the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

• Dress: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

• Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

Hays County Development Services is providing mosquito surveillance within the county to monitor and track mosquito-borne illnesses. Some mosquitoes can transfer potentially deadly diseases – known as arboviral diseases – to humans. HCDS is collecting mosquitoes to determine which areas are harboring disease-carrying mosquitoes. HCDS will set up collection traps across the county on a rotating basis to capture samples of several species of mosquitoes that will be sent to the Department of State Health Services in Austin for identification and determination of the type(s) of illness the mosquitoes could be spreading. Monitoring species, mosquito density and geographic breeding sites will provide critical early predictive data to HCDS to help monitor, prevent and combat mosquito populations and mosquito-borne illnesses. HCDS uses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gravid-trapping method to collect mosquitoes. This trap is designed to attract female mosquitoes, which are ready to lay eggs. The trap uses a fan to draw in mosquitoes that approach the liquid in the bottom of the bucket and keeps them in a collection bag until the trap is collected. HCDS also uses the BG-Sentinel trap. This trap targets other mosquito species that are vectors of other arboviruses. Collection is typically carried out from May until November throughout Texas.

Hays County Development Services and the Hays County Health Department will continue to conduct mosquito pool traps and health surveillance to promote the health and safety of our residents.

For more information regarding mosquito abatement, contact Hays County Development Services at 512-3932150. Residents can view Mosquito Tracking Locations via the Hays County Development Services GIS Dashboard at bit. ly/HaysCountyMosquitoTrackingLocations.

Visit the Texas Department of State and Health Services West Nile website for more information on the disease at txwestnile. org.