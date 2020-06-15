The Texas Department of Emergency Management hosted a free COVID-19 diagnostic testing site at Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School on Sunday. According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, over 700 people were tested. Free testing in San Marcos will take place again on Saturday at Bowie Elementary School. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
Hundreds turn out for free virus testing
Hundreds of cars lined up around Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School Sunday as the Texas Department of Emergency Management offered free COVID-19 testing.
According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, 701 people were tested during Sunday’s diagnostic testing.
The free testing done Sunday is a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new initiative to test underserved communities.
Testing in San Marcos will also be available on Saturday, June 20 at Bowie Elementary School, 4020 Monterrey Oak, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Appointments are not required for a person to be tested, however, pre-registration can be done on the state's online registration tool at https://www.txcovidtest.org/ or by calling 512-883-2400. According to a TDEM press release, Individuals can expect to receive results 10-25 days after testing is administered.
Testing in San Marcos is being done in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.
Free mobile testing sites will also take place in Buda, Kyle and Uhland throughout the week:
- Wednesday, June 17: Simon Middle School, 3839 East FM 150, Kyle, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, June 18: Uhland Elementary, 2331 High Road, Uhland, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, June 19: McCormick Middle School, 5700 Dacy Lane, Buda, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.