Hundreds turn out for free virus testing

Hundreds of cars lined up around Bonham Pre-Kindergarten School Sunday as the Texas Department of Emergency Management offered free COVID-19 testing.

According to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra, 701 people were tested during Sunday’s diagnostic testing.

The free testing done Sunday is a part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s new initiative to test underserved communities.

Testing in San Marcos will also be available on Saturday, June 20 at Bowie Elementary School, 4020 Monterrey Oak, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Appointments are not required for a person to be tested, however, pre-registration can be done on the state's online registration tool at https://www.txcovidtest.org/ or by calling 512-883-2400. According to a TDEM press release, Individuals can expect to receive results 10-25 days after testing is administered.

Testing in San Marcos is being done in cooperation with the Texas National Guard.

Free mobile testing sites will also take place in Buda, Kyle and Uhland throughout the week: