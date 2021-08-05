I-35 exit ramp near outlet malls to close during tax-free weekend

Traffic control efforts will be established by the City of San Marcos and contracted crews on Saturday in an effort to accommodate increased traffic at the outlet malls during tax-free weekend.

The city recently announced that transportation crews will shutdown the northbound Interstate 35 exit ramp at McCarty Lane — exit 201 — between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. The city said the closure aims to prevent conflicts between traffic exiting I-35 and drivers exiting from the shopping area. Motorists should use the northbound I-35 exit ramp at Centerpoint Road — exit 200 — to access the San Marcos Premium Outlets.

Tax-Free weekend begins Friday and ends Sunday. The sales tax exemption applies to qualifying, including clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.

For more information about the I-35 ramp closure, contact the San Marcos Public Services Department, Transportation Division at 512-393-8036.