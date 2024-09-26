I-35 frontage road closure this weekend

The southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 in San Marcos will be fully closed between CM Allen Parkway and SH123 starting Friday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. The closure is scheduled to last until Monday, Sept. 30, at 5 a.m., as crews conduct road construction work. According to the city of San Marcos, once work is complete, drivers can expect a new right turn lane headed into downtown San Marcos.

To ensure safety and minimize disruption, road signs have been placed along the route to alert drivers to the upcoming closure. Motorists are advised to follow posted detour signs to navigate around the affected area.

Residents and commuters are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time during this period.