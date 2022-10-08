Indigenous Cultures Institute to host 2nd annual prayer rally

The Indigenous Cultures Institute will host the second annual Indigenous Peoples Day prayer rally.

The institute will host the event Monday evening at the Hays County Historic Courthouse where prayer will take place for full funding of an Indigenous Cultures Center.

“We’re asking everyone who attends this rally to help us make prayer ties with red cloth filled with ethically harvested mountain cedar, and blessed with their prayers,” said Bobbie Garza-Hernandez, the Institute’s Community Pīlam, which means “person” in Coahuiltecan. “We’ll have instructions and materials at the rally, so we’re just asking the community to come out and support this Center.”

ICI submitted an application for Hays County Parks and Open Spaces bond funding for an Indigenous Cultures Center one year ago. The Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Commission judged the Indigenous Cultures Center as a Tier One project, ICI said, adding that it was the lone minority applicant to submit a proposal. The center would serve Hays County residents with an emphasis on the Indigenous-Hispanic community.

ICI said it’s still waiting to hear from POSAC regarding funding results of the proposal. But the institute said it has been working with City of San Marcos staff to locate city property where the center could be built. The San Marcos City Council approved a resolution supporting a shared land use agreement for the center on May 18, 2021.

“We’re praying that the county commissioners will know that partially funding this center is not an equitable distribution of public funds,” said Dr. Mario Garza, the Institute’s Board of Elders “Our Indigenous community needs $10 million to successfully complete this historic project.”

ICI said Garza refers to the fact that Hispanics in Texas have Indigenous ancestors who occupied this area when the Spaniards first arrived. Those who currently live in the area who are seeking the Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage & Cultural District designation are primarily labeled Hispanic or Mexican American and their families were among the earliest settlers in Hays County.

The institute added its representatives have expressed that they would like the center to be on land near the Sacred Springs at the headwaters of the San Marcos River. ICI said members of the Miakan-Garza band of the Coahuiltecan people believe this area is their creation site, “where people emerged from the lower world to populate Mother Earth.”

Miakan-Garza Band representatives also have an interest in being near the Great Springs Trails which will connect Barton Springs in Austin, Sacred Springs in San Marcos, Comal Springs in New Braunfels, and San Pedro Springs in San Antonio, ICI said.

“The proximity to the springs and the trails would anchor the Indigenous Cultures Center to a historic land trail and a sacred water site,” ICI added.

Monday’s prayer rally takes place at 5:30 p.m. at 111 E. San Antonio St.

“We’re asking all of our relations, allies, and supporters to come out on Indigenous Peoples Day and pray with us,” Garza said. “Let’s make these prayer ties with good hearts and healing intentions.”