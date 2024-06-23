Innovation Summit to feature head of Star Park

For a tenth year, the Greater San Marcos Partnership, the regional economic development organization for Hays and Caldwell Counties, will explore the topic of innovation when it hosts its annual 2024 Innovation Summit. This year’s Summit will be presented by the title sponsor, La Cima.

The event will take place Thursday, July 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of San Marcos Convention Center at Embassy Suites in San Marcos.

The keynote speaker will be Harold Strong, Executive Director of Texas State Star Park.

Strong came to Texas State in September 2023 from the Medical Innovation Collaborative in Dallas, where he served as president and CEO since 2017. In that position, he was responsible for creating strategic and commercialization partnerships to facilitate life sciences ecosystem development.

In 2015 he co-founded CodeStream Studios, an education technology company offering an accessible computer coding platform with lesson plans and curricula for K-12 students.

He also boasts an extensive background in the operation of university-affiliated research parks. Strong served from 2008-2015 as director of the University of North Texas’ Discovery Park and from 2004-2008 as executive director of Texas A&M University’s TAMU Research Park, where he was deeply involved in the commercialization process and creating industry partnerships.

Following the keynote address – a panel of industry experts will share their stories about innovation taking shape at Star Park, with this being the eleventh year of operations at the Texas State research center.

Panelists include Gary Beall – Nabaco; Bob LeBlanc of CleverArium; and Dr. Keisuke Ikehata – Assistant Professor, Ingram School of Engineering.

Strong will moderate the panel and explore why the Star Park incubator program is vital in providing space and infrastructure to expedite research and commercial development of promising technologies.

The Innovation Summit will conclude with the esteemed presentation of the Dick Burdick Award for Innovation. Named for legendary San Marcos innovator Dick Burdick, a local company will be recognized for its ability to find creative solutions to complex problems through innovative methods, ideas, products and practices.

“Since Texas State’s Star Park opened, it has been creating an environment where big, innovative ideas become reality,” said President and CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership, Mike Kamerlander. “Star Park is at the forefront of the next generation of technology across many industries, and it continues to push the envelope of what’s possible.”

Tickets, tables of eight and a limited number of sponsorships are available for purchase at greater-sanmarcostx. com/events through Friday, July 5. To nominate an individual for the Dick Burdick award, click Dick Burdick Award Nominations. The nominations will close June 28.