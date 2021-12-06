Interim City Manager appointment up for approval

During Tuesday's San Marcos City Council meeting, councilmembers are set to appoint Stephanie Reyes as Interim City Manager. Previously, councilmembers held a discussion and recommended Reyes during a special meeting held on Nov. 30. If approved, Reyes will serve as interim beginning Feb. 1, 2022, following current City Manager Bert Lumbreras’ retirement.

In other business, councilmembers will receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing to receive comments for or against the Thoroughfare Plan and Bicycle Plan of the Transportation Master Plan which would modify various roadway alignments and bicycle facility classifications.

Council will also consider approval to allocate funds to non-profit agencies including Human Services Grant funding of $150,000 from the American Rescue Plan and $849,120 from the city’s General Fund, for a total of $999,120.

The presentation will include the applications received as well as evaluations and recommendations from staff.

A discussion is set to be held by the council to appoint either the mayor or a councilmember to the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) Clean Air Coalition.

CAPCOG has a several purposes within the county including establishing and monitoring a regional effort toward the improvement of air quality and developing, adopting and implementing a clean air plan to achieve and maintain compliance with federal ground-level ozone standards.

Councilmembers will seek to approve a resolution against antisemitism and hate crimes committed against Jewish people.

In a previous meeting, the council held a lengthy discussion and ultimately tabled a vote regarding a resolution to affirm the city’s “Compact to Combat Hate” pledge which was first passed in 2017.

The council is also set to hold a discussion regarding the sale of dogs and cats at pet stores.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.