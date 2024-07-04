Introducing the Corridor Women's Network

A new era of connection, leadership and inspiration for women who work and live along the I-35 corridor

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of the Corridor Women's Network, a new initiative to connect, inform and elevate professional women in the area. Women who work and live along the I-35 Corridor between Austin and San Antonio are invited to participate. A dynamic series of monthly events will be held to help grow relationships, offer leadership insights and create a vibrant network of women who support and uplift each other.

The series will include after-hours events, coffee meet-ups, and luncheons with inspiring speakers such as CEOs, coaches and civic leaders. There will be information sharing, mini adventures, games, spirits and support. Most sessions will include food & beverages and will have admission fees. Plan to participate to build meaningful connections and be part of an encouraging community.

LEADING THE INITIATIVE

From the Chamber Board of Directors, Brooke Damron of The Damron Group Realtors is co-chairing the launch of this network with Blythe Cox from Texas Regional Bank and Incoming Chamber Chairwoman Cassidy Berenato of Texas Aviation Partners.

“All three of these women have extensive experience with professional and social networks,” said Page Michel, President of the San Marcos Area Chamber. “They are eager to share with other women to help them grow and get more engaged with our chamber and community.” Republic Services is one of the first sponsors of this network. Other sponsorships are available.

This new group will have its first meet-up on Thursday, July 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. It will be hosted at Tarbox & Brown Restaurant (201 Kissing Tree Lane, Building 5), sponsored by the San Marcos Area Chamber and Republic Services. It will feature networking, interactive activities, and a taste of what’s to come in future sessions.

Key features of the Corridor Women's Network: Networking Opportunities - Meet and connect with like-minded professional women from various industries and locations along the corridor.

Leadership Lessons Gain insights from influential leaders for personal and professional growth.

Inspiration and Enjoyment - Participate in engaging activities designed to inspire and entertain.

Community Building - Be part of a supportive network that encourages collaboration, mutual support, and community service.

How to Get Involved: To receive an email with full details about the first and future events, send your name, business/organization and email address by July 12 to Page Michel at page@sanmarcostexas. com.

The first event is generously sponsored by Republic Services. Additional sponsors and pop-up exhibitors are sought for future events. Those interested are asked to reach out to Chamber President Page Michel by email or by calling 512-393-5900.