'It’s Gonna Be May' adoption promotion using Timberlake tickets to help pets find a home

In honor of Justin Timberlake’s unofficial “It’s Gonna Be May” month, the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter along with the area’s other large animal shelters are working together to get pets into loving homes. Visit any of the seven shelters during May 20-27 to meet all of the pets vying to win your heart and who “just wanna be with you!” during the “It’s Gonna Be May” Adoption Promotion.

“We are participating in the “It’s Gonna Be May” adoption event with local Austin area rescue in hopes to bring attention to pets in need of forever homes with a fun, unique adoption opportunity,” said San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Community Engagement Coordinator Minnie Buckhaults. “Currently, the shelter has 164 dogs in its care. That puts SMRAS at about 177% overcapacity.”

Participating shelters include San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Animal Center, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, City of Georgetown Animal Shelter, Austin Humane Society, and Bastrop County Animal Services.

The promotion aims to encourage people to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible. In addition, two lucky adopters who adopt during the promotion will win a pair of tickets to Justin Timberlake’s concert at the Moody Center on Friday, May 31.

Austin Pets Alive! is excited to take part in this promotion.

“We are thrilled to join forces to find homes for as many animals as possible,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, President and CEO of Austin Pets Alive!. “As our vibrant area grows, we encourage our community to open their hearts and homes to these animals in need.”

As is the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter.

“[WCRAS] is so excited to team up with the shelters in Central Texas to help find homes for animals,” said Misty Valenta, Animal Services Director of WCRAS. “Our team believes in thinking outside of the box to find new ways to save lives, and we look forward to a very successful week of adoptions by our amazing community.”

Don Bland, Chief Animal Services Officer at Austin Animal Center, said this promotion will unite the community with a common cause.

“This area-wide adoption promotion celebrates the strength of our community uniting for a common cause – our animals,” Bland said “We are excited to join the other shelters as we come together to make a lasting difference in the lives of animals across our region.”

Each shelter has unique needs and populations, so each promotion is different. Below is a list of which shelters are participating and what the various specials are.

• San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter: $10 adoptions for all ready-to-go cats and dogs, and free adoptions for dogs at the shelter for more than 190 days.

• Austin Pets Alive!: 50% off adoption fees for all pets. Spay/ neuter deposits still apply.

• Austin Animal Center: Waived adoptions for all pets.

• Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter: Waived dog adoption fees (30 lbs+).

• City of Georgetown Animal Shelter: Waived adoption fees for any dog or cat 7 months and older, excludes small breed dogs.

• Austin Humane Society: 50% off adult animal (over 6 months) adoption fees Mon-Fri, 50% off all adoption fees Sat. and Sun.

• Bastrop County Animal Services: $20 adoption fees for all animals.

According to Buckhaults, Interested adopters and fosters should head down to the San Marcos Regional Animal shelter or visit sanmarcostx.gov/adopt to get the process started. For those interested in adopting from the other organizations, they can visit any of the shelters during business hours between May 20-27, 2024. However, some organizations will be closed on May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Some exclusions and spay/neuter deposits may apply. For more information and to see available animals, visit the websites of Austin Pets Alive!, Austin Animal Center, Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, City of Georgetown Animal Shelter, Austin Humane Society, San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, and Bastrop County Animal Services.