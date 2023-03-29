IT’S A STRETCH

Learning the correct methods for strengthening muscles is a way to keep one’s balance, preventing falls which are a major source of hospitalization for seniors. Above, Getting their stretch on are Patricia Hiam, Jo-Ann Cowan and Beverly Owen, Not pictured are Sandi and Dan Bryant. Using bands to properly stretch muscles is part of the Active Balance course presented by instructor Nathan Keselring, a physical therapy assistant, at the San Marcos Activity Center. The course is sponsored by CHRISTUS HomeCare and is offered twice a month. To register for the course, limited to those 60 and above, go to www.sanmarcostx.gov/activesmtx. Registration is preferred but not required. Participants are asked to wear loose, comfortable clothing. The center provides health-based learning courses regularly at its 630 Hopkins St. location.

Daily Record photos by Barbara

Audet