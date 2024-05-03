Jacob's Well suspends swimming season due to continued low flow

The Hays County Parks Department announced that Jacob’s Well Natural Area is suspending its 2024 summer swimming season until further notice. The summer swimming season, which typically extends from May 1 through Sept. 30 of each year, will be suspended due to below-average spring flow and water levels. Hays County officials plan to re-evaluate water conditions monthly to determine whether swimming might become possible at a later date.

Swimming has been suspended at Jacob’s Well Natural Area since June 2022, when recorded spring flow dropped below average. Spring flow reached zero by October 2022, marking the fifth time in recorded history that Jacob’s Well had ceased flowing. Since then, Jacob’s Well has remained at or near zero flow for approximately two years.

“Factors affecting Jacob’s Well’s deteriorated flow include a multiyear drought and the resulting increased demand on the Trinity Aquifer, which supplies Jacob’s Well,” said Katherine Sturdivant, Hays County Parks Department education coordinator. “Texas’ drought of record extended from 1950-57, but according to written and oral histories, Jacob’s Well did not stop flowing. Now, we’ve got a lot more folks relying on that aquifer, and we have seen Jacob’s Well quit flowing for a sixth time.”

Although swimming is suspended, Jacob’s Well Natural Area remains open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for hiking and viewing the spring. In addition, the Natural Area offers primitive and accessible trails, geocaching, self-guided audio tours, bird and wildlife watching opportunities, picnic sites, demonstration gardens, weekend Nature Center exhibits and a small children’s play area.

As a result of the suspended swimming season, Jacob’s Well Natural Area will also be extending its popular Saturday morning guided tour program through May. You can take a free guided tour down to Jacob’s Well with park staff each Saturday at 10 a.m. Upcoming tour dates include the following: May 4, May 11, May 18 and May 25. Guided tours last approximately one hour and depart from the Jacob’s Well Nature Center Pavilion. Bring good walking shoes and water.

