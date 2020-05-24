Jail population rising, outsourcing costs halved Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:00am Two months after Hays County released 273 inmates to prevent COVID-19 spread, the population is rising again. Outsourcing costs, however, are close to half of pre-pandemic numbers. Hays County expected to release around 100 inmates to reduce jail population density and prevent spreading of COVID-19 in and out of the facility,PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Jail population rising, outsourcing costs halved