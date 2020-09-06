Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Jailed man charged in woman's 2003 strangling in West Texas

Sun, 09/06/2020 - 12:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — A man has been charged in the 2003 strangling of a woman whose body was found on a rural road in West Texas, authorities said Friday. Andy Castillo, of Lubbock, is charged with murder in the death of 21-yearold Cynthia Joann Palacio, also of Lubbock, the Texas Department ...

