Jeep 'Blue Out' honors Officer Putnam

The New Braunfels Trail Team 6 coordinated a Jeep light vigil over the weekend. Several Jeep clubs in almost 400 vehicles gathered outside the San Marcos Police Station and covered their lights in blue painters tape or had blue lights strung about their vehicles so that the night was illuminated in blue in honor of Officer Justin Putnam. Photo courtesy of The City of San Marcos

Participants met up at Embassy Suites and were escorted by SMPD to the police station for the vigil honoring Putnam, who was killed in the line of duty on April 18 when he and officers Franco Stewart and Justin Mueller were ambushed when responding to an assault/domestic disturbance. During the vigil, the family of Officer Putnam was presented with a plaque. Daily Record photos by Gerald Castillo