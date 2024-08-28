Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Gary Job Corps held a Men’s Conference with over 500 young men attending. Center Director Norman Turner shared with the young men the purpose of the conference that being a man is about your spirit and about how you can be counted on as a man. Pastor Darius D. Todd, Abundant Life Christian Church of San Marcos, was the Keynote Speaker leading off with a version of 1 Corinthians 13:11 “When I was a child, I spoke as a child, I understood like a child, I thought as a child but when I became a man, I put away childish things.” Pastor Todd continued with the sentiment that the challenges of today are exactly that, challenging, but not unattainable. In addition, the men participated in panel discussions with Gary Alumnus Dominque Steward as well as Kendall and Armando Carillo.
Job Corps hosts ManUp Men’s Conference 2024

Wed, 08/28/2024 - 12:00am
Wednesday, August 28, 2024

