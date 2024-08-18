Below left, the third annual Job Corps Leadership Summit, titled “Students Today. Leaders Tomorrow,” took place from August 13 to 15 in Washington, D.C. Attending the summit from the Gary Job Corps Center were the Center Director Norman Turner and SGA Vice President Devin Hailey, who is currently studying to become a Clinical Medical Assistant. Right, the Department of Labor is hosting its annual Job Corps Student Leadership Summit, the National Director of Job Corps, Erin McGee was celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Job Corps cutting the cake with student and Job Corps Center Representatives. Bottom right, students learned leadership skills from the TeenTruth group, focusing on empowering students to find their voices and also visited the National Museum of African American Culture.

Photos courtesy of Gary Job Corps.