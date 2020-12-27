Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
A job well done

Hays-Caldwell Women's Center Executive Director Marla Johnson is preparing to retire from her position at the center. She's worked with HCWC for 28 years with her retirement planned for April. Pictured, Marla Johnson throughout her career with HCWC. Courtesy photos

A job well done
A job well done
A job well done
A job well done
A job well done

Above, Hays Caldwell Women's Center Executive Director Marla Johnson (green) poses for a photo at an HCWC groundbreaking event. Below, Johnson with husband John and donor Robert Pfeiffer at Camp Lucy. Johnson is preparing to retire from her position at HCWC in April Courtesy photos

A job well done

A job well done

Sun, 12/27/2020 - 5:00am

It’s said every challenge is nothing more than a chance to make things better. Marla Johnson didn’t know it at the time, but in 1992, shortly after graduating from Texas State University with an MBA — and plans on becoming a CPA — her career path changed. She learned of a job ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020