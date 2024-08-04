Johnnie Jam 2024 set for Aug. 10 at Cheatham Street

Johnnie Jam 2024, San Marcos’s own live annual music fest is slated for Saturday Aug. 10 at Cheatham Street Warehouse from 5 p.m. - midnight. Admission is $15 per person, $25 per couple (Children under 18 years admitted only with parent). Some of the best, most talented musicians can be found right here within the San Marcos community. Cheatham Street Warehouse, the well-renowned historical music venue, has hosted this local fundraising event since 2012 (*except during pandemic years 2020/2021). Put together local talent onstage at a premium site and what you get is a music jamfest like no other. Johnnie Jam raises funds for local high school scholarships with proceeds allocated to 2025 selected San Marcos High school graduating seniors.

Musicians/Bands slated to appear include:

• Joshua McNeal, singer, songwriter and recording artist, hails down from Highway 80 Luling way

• Lester Harrison, originally from New York, this multitalented musician is living his life in Texas these days

• Lit Up Band: Lead vocalist Eloy Guerrero, Richard Nieto on bass, Phil Avila on Drums and Rene on lead guitar

• Undercover Killas: Cover Tune Band from San Marcos: Rene Rodriguez on vocals, Gilbert Torres on bass, Alex Navarro, AKA: Entrepreneur, rock & roller extraordinaire

• Jimi Sweepz on lead guitar, Tino Pacheco on drums

•Intergalactic Space-Corps

• TON of Brass Band: NEW for 2024! Keaton Ainsworth et al. Groovy and way back classics tunes for all to enjoy!

In 2008, on an early June 1 morning while walking home, 26-yaear old old Johnnie Tirso Rosales was hit and run over by a drunk driver. The following year, Johnnie’s family decided to start planning a scholarship on behalf of their son and fundraising efforts began. Initially efforts included BBQ plate sales. Then Jimi Medina, one of Johnnie’s best friends, offered to play for free at a local club to help raise funds and Johnnie Jam was born.

In May 2010, the first scholarships were awarded and since then, over $20,000 in scholarships have been awarded.

In 2012, the late Mr. Kent Finlay, then owner of Cheatham Street Warehouse, graciously granted permission to begin holding the annual Johnnie Jam music fundraiser there, where it has continued since then.