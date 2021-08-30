Join the Record for live recording of On The Record podcast at Black's Barbecue

Join the San Marcos Daily Record’s On the Record Sports podcast live at Black’s Barbecue every Wednesday, beginning this week.

The Daily Record has teamed up with Black’s Barbecue to offer patrons a unique dining experience which includes the latest in sports round table discussion and ticket giveaways. Come out to Black’s this week for a chance to win tickets to Texas State’s home opener against Baylor on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Daily Record Sports Editor and Texas Associated Press Sportswriter of the Year Drew King and Correspondents Deshaun Hartley and Jude McClaren host the On the Record Sports podcast every week with special guests featured during each episode. This week the sports crew will speak with San Marcos Head Volleyball Coach Jared Te’o, who’s led his team to a 22-5 start in the 2021 season.

“What a great time for fans of the San Marcos Rattlers and Texas State Athletics to come out and get the latest — first hand — of what’s happening in sports locally,” said Lance Winter, Publisher of the Daily Record. “Come dig into some great barbecue and then have fun with Drew King and his team as they visit with coaches and players … and maybe win a prize.”

The live On the Record Sports podcast recording begins at 6 p.m. each week and runs through 7 p.m. The podcast will be streamed on the Daily Record’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts and posted on Spotify and iTunes after the end of each show.

Black's Barbecue is located at 510 Hull St.