The Journey Continues: Brother Jim Lanning services to be held today

The journey continues for Brother Jim, as he wrote hundreds of times over the years in the San Marcos Daily Record.

James “Brother Jim” Walter Lanning, 82, of San Marcos, passed away on Sept. 13.

Following his decorated service in the U.S. Army, Lanning entered the seminary eventually moving to San Marcos to work at the San Marcos Baptist Academy in 1990. His influence in San Marcos runs far and deep over nearly 35 years in the community. He helped build and dedicate the Redwood Baptist Church, where he served as Pastor until the age of 70. He also spent much of his time volunteering with several local organizations including but not limited to the First Baptist Church, Lions Club, Salvation Army and many more. For six years, he wrote a Sunday column “The Journey Continues” in the San Marcos Daily Record. Lanning’s full obituary can be found online at sanmarcosrecord.com/ news-obituary/brotherjim lanning-passes-away. It will be published in full on Sunday, Sept. 22.

An evening visitation for friends and neighbors will be held today at Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Old Ranch Road 12, in San Marcos from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.