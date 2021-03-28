Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Judge: Austin can require masks despite Texas lifting rules

Sun, 03/28/2021 - 5:00am

AUSTIN — A Texas judge is allowing the City of Austin to continue to require face coverings in local businesses weeks after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 safety measures. The ruling Friday by state District Judge Lora Livingston was at least a temporary victory ...

