Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off location Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:00am AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size. Abbott's order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off location