Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off location

Sun, 10/11/2020 - 12:00am

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November’s election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size. Abbott's order dramatically reduced the number of places in Texas where voters could ...

