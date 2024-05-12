Texas State University held its Spring Commencement ceremonies this weekend Thursday, May 9 through Saturday, May 11. Despite powerful thunderstorms Thursday night that uprooted and damaged several trees around campus and in Sewell Park, graduates were still able to partake in the Bobcat tradition of jumping into the San Marcos River after the conferring of their degrees. Congratulations Texas State University graduates of the Class of 2024.

Eat 'em up 'Cats!