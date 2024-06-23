The 45th annual Rose Brooks Cake Auction occurred Wednesday earning thousands of dollars for scholarships for area youth. Pictured is San Marcos City Council Member Matthew Mendoza showing one of the cakes for auction.
Photos by Shannon West
Pictured is Rose Brooks, who started the cake auction 45 years ago.
Pictured is a strawberry cake made by Velma Doria.
Pictured is Hays County Constable David Peterson performing the important duty of auctioneer.
JUNETEENTH CAKE WALK
