Juneteenth Charity Foundation, Inc. thanks sponsors, staff, volunteers

Dear: Sponsor’s, Staff, Volunteers and Citizens of Hays County

Thank you for being involved in supporting our organization. As Chairman of Juneteenth Charity Foundation Inc., we are thrilled that you have supported our mission and organization. Our recent 28th Annual Juneteenth Charity Foundation BBQ Cook-off, Unity Walk, annual Fish Fry, and inaugural Silent Auction would not have been a success without you.

Our Staff and Volunteers are awesome and vital in carrying out our mission. We want our Citizens of Hays County to know they are the core of what our organization supports. Sponsor’s we are fortunate to have such generous donors, and we could never thank you enough for all the support you’ve shown us. Your contribution makes it possible to continue our work and mission for the Citizens of Hays County. You’ll definitely be seeing more of our team in the future. We look forward to growing this partnership for years to come.

Sincerely,

David L. Peterson, Chairman

Juneteenth Charity Foundation Inc.

501 © 3 organization