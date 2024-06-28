Keep your pets safe on the Fourth of July

$5 microchipping event today

As a part of The Hays County Pet Resource Center’s month long microchip awareness campaign, pet owners can receive free pet supplies through the organization’s Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender program at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter event today from 1 to 5 p.m. Microchipping services will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for $5. The event is open to anyone - you do not live in San Marcos or Hays County and no appointment is needed.

To prepare for the Fourth of July holiday, SMRAS and Hays County PRC are partnering to reduce the lost pet population and promote pet reunification through education and resources. More pets go missing on July 4th than on any other day of the year.

Reyna Caraveo, Hays County Pet Resource Center marketing and communications manager, said that reportedly, shelters across the nation see an increase of 30% in lost pets during July 4 to 6.

Carraveo gave tips for how to keep pets calm during the holiday.

• She said flashing lights and fireworks can scare pets so it is best to keep pets inside and avoid taking them to outdoor festivities to lessen the risk of them escaping or causing them too much stress and anxiety.

• She said when in the home, have a safe and calm place for pets to go such as a favorite room or crate to keep them comfortable.

• She said to use white noise or soothing music to muffle loud partygoers and fireworks. Be mindful of the volume level as being too loud could have the opposite effect and frighten your pet.

Carraveo said if a pet is lost, use your neighbors.

“Walk around the neighborhood and ask if anyone has seen your pet. 70% of lost pets are less than one mile from their home. Get on social media. Post clear pictures of your pet with as much info as possible to local lost and found Facebook groups like Lost and Found Pets of Hays County, TX and Nextdoor,” Carraveo said. “Check with the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. This is the only facility in Hays County for lost pets. Call, visit, or check the website to see if your pet is at the shelter.”

There are many opportunities for pet owners to get their pets microchipped through various organizations offering low-cost services. More services can be found in the Hays County Pet Resources Guide available in English and Spanish.

• Kyle Animal Hospital: Every Saturday 2 to 4 p.m.

• Penny Paws Mobile Clinic at SMRAS every other Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m.

• PetVet at Tractor Supply San Marcos June 29 9:30 to 11 a.m.

• PetVet at Tractor Supply Dripping Springs June 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter on June 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• PetVet at Tractor Supply in Buda on June 30 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Carraveo said before 4th of July festivities, be prepared if your pet does happen to run away, so you can ensure they get home safely. Microchip your pet and register the microchip with your up to date contact information.

“Pets with microchips are three times more likely to be reunited with their owners than pets without a microchip, who often go unclaimed at the animal shelter adding to the capacity crisis.

A microchip is a simple and effective way to return pets home. It is small, painless, and quick,” Carraveo said. “Any pet store, veterinary clinic, animal shelter or fire department can scan a pet for a microchip to locate the pet's owner.”

She added that you can register your pet's microchip at freepetchipregistry. com.