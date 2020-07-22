KEEPING SOCIALLY SAFE: Chamber of Commerce, city team up for downtown signs

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the City of San Marcos to encourage social distancing while people are out on the San Marcos Square. Three-foot by 3-foot decals will be placed on the sidewalk along East Hopkins Street, North Guadalupe Street, East San Antonio Street and North LBJ Drive. The chamber is providing local businesses with the opportunity to display their logo on the signs for up to three months. The signs, which are made by Lucky Sky Graphics, are expected to be seen by thousands of people exploring the city's beautiful downtown area. Above, chamber President and CEO Jason Mock and Lucky Sky Graphics owner Jeannene Herber showcase the signs placed on the Square.