The long-anticipated wait is over.Kerbey Lane Café, located at 221 E. Sessom Dr. in San Marcos, is inviting folks to its soft opening next week.Eager patrons are invited to visit on: Nov. 17 -21: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.Nov. 22-28: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Day — CLOSEDKerbey ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!