KID'S GAME RETURNS: San Marcos CISD students fill stands at Strahan Arena on Thursday

San Marcos Consolidated ISD students from seven schools filled the stands at Strahan Arena for Texas State’s annual Kid’s Game.

The Bobcats hosted Thursday's event for the first time since 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas State tallied 3,175 in attendance — the eighth-largest crowd to attend to watch a women’s basketball game at Strahan Arena — as the Bobcats defeated Georgia State, 64-48. The victory marked Zenerae Antoine’s 175th win as Texas State’s head coach, making her the winningest head coach in program history.