Kiwanis Club presents scholarships, donates to San Marcos Public Library

The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos presented scholarships to five San Marcos High School seniors and made a donation to the San Marcos Public Library during its May 19 meeting.

Kiwanis Club presented scholarships to Megan Seaton and Alfredo Castro-Rosas who will both attend Texas A&M University; Sergio Alvarez, who will attend Texas State University; Marisol DeLeon who will attend Texas Lutheran University; and Marcella Smith, who will attend the University of Houston.

The club donated checks during its lunch meeting at Grin’s Restaurant on Thursday.

The Kiwanis Club also presented a check for $2,500 to the San Marcos Public Library on Thursday in support of the Children’s Summer Reading Program. Suzanne Sanders accepted the funds on behalf of the library, which has a Kickoff Party on June 3. Tickets are available through the library and all ages are encouraged to participate and enjoy summer reading. The Club has sponsored this summer-long event for many years.