Above, the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos presented scholarships to Megan Seaton and Alfredo Castro-Rosas who will both attend Texas A&M University; Sergio Alvarez, who will attend Texas State University; Marisol DeLeon who will attend Texas Lutheran University; and Marcella Smith, who will attend the University of Houston. Below, Kiwanis Club presented a check to the San Marcos Public Library. Pictured, left to right, Glen Rydl, Suzanne Sanders, Chester Banks, Doug Balkman. Photos courtesy of Kiwanis Club of San Marcos
Kiwanis Club presents scholarships, donates to San Marcos Public Library
The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos presented scholarships to five San Marcos High School seniors and made a donation to the San Marcos Public Library during its May 19 meeting.
Kiwanis Club presented scholarships to Megan Seaton and Alfredo Castro-Rosas who will both attend Texas A&M University; Sergio Alvarez, who will attend Texas State University; Marisol DeLeon who will attend Texas Lutheran University; and Marcella Smith, who will attend the University of Houston.
The club donated checks during its lunch meeting at Grin’s Restaurant on Thursday.
The Kiwanis Club also presented a check for $2,500 to the San Marcos Public Library on Thursday in support of the Children’s Summer Reading Program. Suzanne Sanders accepted the funds on behalf of the library, which has a Kickoff Party on June 3. Tickets are available through the library and all ages are encouraged to participate and enjoy summer reading. The Club has sponsored this summer-long event for many years.