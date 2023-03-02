IN THE KNOW: Cybersecurity education series

How much does your business rely on computers? Have you taken steps to protect your data in case you get hacked? Want to know where to find help locally on this critical topic? The Chamber of Commerce is here to help.

This month, the San Marcos Area Chamber will kick-off a new business education series called “Level Up.” On March 9, the focus is “Cybersecurity: 3 Things to Protect Your Business in 2023.” Attend and learn what are three vital things you should be doing to defend yourself from online attacks.

Hosted by the Chamber at Workforce Solutions (off Posey Road), the session will be led by Randy Bryan, Founder and CEO of tekRESCUE.

Bryan will deliver three important tips to protect businesses and organizations of all sizes. Find details about how to register on the SanMarcosTexas. com Events calendar. Lunch is included.

The Chamber will offer a variety of “Level Up” sessions in the coming months. All designed to help you increase your level of knowledge in business operations, technology, marketing and more. The best part is, they’re offered locally and affordably.

Another opportunity the Chamber makes available to local businesses is to showcase their employment opportunities to future workers!

There are free Job Postings for Chamber members on SanMarcosTexas. com, seen by approximately 8000 people a month. And for businesses that offer career paths related to “STEM” sectors the annual “STEAM Fair” is held. This event is a festival of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math subjects with Arts included!

The 2023 STEAM Fair will be held at San Marcos High School on Saturday, April 1. Visit SteamSMTX. com to participate.

STEM education is essential to the whole community for several reasons. STEM fields are among the fastest-growing and most in-demand industries today.

By supporting STEM education in public schools, we can prepare students for careers in these fields and ensure that our San Marcos Area workforce remains competitive in the future.

These topics are also where students learn critical thinking, problem- solving and analytical skills. By including arts, the enhanced focus on “STEAM” education in SMCISD encourages creativity and innovation. This is essential for entrepreneurship! Within these classes, students can learn how to design, build and test their own ideas and make products with their own hands.

By providing all students with the opportunity to pursue STEM and Arts education, schools can raise achievement levels and promote diversity in STEAM-related occupations. The end result is high-paying employment for everyone who gains these skills.

Another way the Chamber connects and informs the business community about local schools and city government is through the annual “State of the City and District” luncheon event.

It will be held Thursday, April 6, at the San Marcos Conference Center at Embassy Suites. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online on the Chamber website.

This event provides a platform for local leaders, including City of San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson and San Marcos CISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Cardona, to highlight recent developments and future priorities.

Attend this event to stay “in the know” and find out how you can get involved, have a voice, and help make an impact on this community.

Input from all businesses is desired and valued by the Chamber.

Page Michel is the President and CEO of the San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce. She brings more than 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing, government advocacy and non-profit association management. For more information, visit sanmarcostexas. com.