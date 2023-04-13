KPD asks public to help

The Kyle Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying four individuals involved in an armed robbery Monday, April 10 at approximately 10 p.m. at Mr. Gatti’s Pizza. Police said the subjects wore gloves and face coverings. Three were armed with a firearm, including two handguns and one semi-automatic rifle.

According to KPD, one of the subjects drew a gun and chased after employees before they fled with the till drawer, possibly in a light-in-color or white SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kyle Police Department Sgt. Keith Congdon, Jr. at 512-4120153 or kcongdon@cityofkyle. com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com.