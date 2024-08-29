KZSM Community Radio hosted Krazy Zoo this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The event was held at The Marc and had vendors and live music. Many of the performers were winners from the San Marcos Music Awards also held by KZSM, including Henry Invisible, Our Last Daze, Chief & the Doomsday Device, Hatewaker, Justin James Bridges and Friends, Los Gatos, Judivan Roots, Kali Rose KB, Maddie & the Deadnames, Bogan Villa, DJ Sunset, Will Riley & the Band of Brothers and HalleyAnna Finlay, to name a few. Above, is Justin James Bridges and The Wiz. Lower left, is Thom Rogers with his ceramic sculptures, which were on sale at the event. Lower right, is Kali Rose KB, best new artist at the SM music awards, who kicked off the performances on Saturday. Bottom left, are Danielle Kitt and Katherine Bueche enjoying the live music. Bottom right, one of the sculptures by Thom Rogers, which was available for purchase at the event.

Daily Record photos by Shannon West