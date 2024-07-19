Kyle celebrates nearly $1 mill investment in reclaimed water plan

Water is essential for all life on Earth, so it should be used wisely and not wasted. Congressman Greg Casar (D-TX) echoed this sentiment as he joined Kyle and Hays County dignitaries on Thursday to present a $959,752 check for the city of Kyle’s Reclaimed Water Master Plan.

“Reclaimed water systems are the path for the future. Y'all are leading in that way, and we know with the population growth you’re facing, water is the most precious resource that we have. I'm so proud that your mayor, council, and city management are focusing on this,” said Casar.

“When we talk to folks, these are the issues that they bring up to me. How is it that we can grow sustainably? How can we grow in a way that keeps people here and improves people's quality of life?”

Casar emphasized his commitment to securing necessary resources for rapidly growing communities, ensuring the burden doesn't fall solely on local taxpayers.

“That’s why I’m so proud that we’re able to bring this ‘big check’ home and show that this $1 million investment can hopefully be leveraged into many millions more. It shows confidence in the federal government and in what you all are doing here,” Casar added.

The funds will be used for installing additional water pumps at the wastewater treatment plant, installing a ground storage tank, and extending existing water lines. These additions will help the City of Kyle access reclaimed water for public use, including in subdivisions, park areas, schoolyards, and other spaces. The plan also aims to expand the reclaimed water system from the Plum Creek Golf Course North to Heroes Memorial Park.

Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell highlighted the process and its significance.

“Reclaimed water is when we take water that goes to the wastewater treatment plant, turn it around, and bring it back into the city to use for irrigation and a variety of other means,” said Mitchell.

“It’s a pursuit that we’ve had for many, many years, and it only recently has become a funded pursuit, so I’m very thankful to the Congressman. It’s important! It seems we talk about water at nearly every meeting now, and if our future is to be shaped by the opportunity that is to come, we must build a foundation of water resilience. It’s not going to happen overnight. Water planning takes years, so it’s important to have steady leadership and great partnerships – I think we have that.”

State Representative Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) agreed that using water wisely was a necessity.

“I’m grateful the City of Kyle will be able to invest in reclaimed water, which is part of our future, and use our water resources wisely,” Zwiener said. “The City of Kyle is leading this with the support of Congressman Casar.”

Judge Ruben Becerra’s Chief-of-Staff, Alex Villalobos; Hays County Commissioner Michelle Cohen; and Mayor Pro Tem and Kyle City Council member Robert Rizo made similar remarks of support.

Central Texas and the City of Kyle continue to experience rapid population growth, causing an increase in potable water consumption demand and prompting the need to identify ways to reduce consumption for non-personal use. Through the Reclaimed Water Master Plan, Kyle has identified wastewater recycling and reuse as a promising strategy to reduce potable water demands placed upon the existing supply and production facilities.