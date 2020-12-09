Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Travis Mitchell

Kyle citizens vote to reelect incumbent mayor

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 9:16am
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Unofficial totals for the Kyle mayoral runoff election show incumbent Travis Mitchell as the projected winner.

Mitchell received 1,257 (55.40%) votes, while challenger Linda Tenorio received 1,012 (44.60%) votes.

During the Nov. 3 general election, Tenorio barely edged Mitchell with 5,858 (37.86%) votes to 5,816 (37.59%). With neither receiving more than 50% of the vote, a runoff race was set for Dec. 8.

“I’m proud to be re-elected to a second term as the Kyle mayor,” Mitchell wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you all who helped along the journey, especially my close friends and family who stood with me during the ups and downs of campaigning. Kyle is a wonderful community. It’s the honor of a lifetime to serve in this capacity. I will try hard to make you all proud.”

According to the Hays County Elections Office, 2,269 residents voted during the runoff — 533 absentee ballot votes, 964 early votes, and 772 votes on runoff election day.

Results are unofficial until canvassed and certified by the county clerk.
 

