Layout of the proposed trail network. Courtesy of the City of Kyle.

Kyle City Council considers a citywide trail network

Thu, 09/16/2021 - 6:48pm
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
Tentatively referred to as the “Vybe,” a proposed trail would connect Kyle from Austin to San Antonio with about 51 miles of walkability.

“When the trail taskforce looked at trails, we didn’t really start by thinking the trail would become anything more than just another trail network,” City Manager Scott Sellers said. “It wasn’t really until these best practice trips and ideas started flowing. We saw the vision of the trail could be so much more than just a typical nature trail.”

The proposed trail plan is expected to improve the city’s quality of life, create gathering spots for experiences and host accessible retail and restaurants. Development would be funded by state and federal appropriations, the city's general fund, grants and voter-approved bonds.

“There's just so many benefits of creating a robust trail network,” Sellers said. “We've seen the push in our recreation plan for a trail network. We've seen a push in our community household survey for trails.”

A development timeline has yet to be established. City Council will vote on the trail plan at their next meeting.

