Kyle City Council welcomes newly elected members

After a recognition of its exiting council members, the City of Kyle swore in councilmember elects Yvonne Flores-Cale and Ashlee Bradshaw on Nov. 17.

Flores-Cale thanked her predecessor Tracy Scheel after an inauguration to seat District 2 by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.

“I want you to know that I’m going to try to do my best,” Flores-Cale said. “(Tracy and I) have talked, and we both agree that working with the city is the best way to go. So, I will honor that in my next three years.”

City Secretary Jennifer Holm inaugurated Bradshaw to seat District 4.

“It is such an honor, and I am beyond excited to be here,” Bradshaw said. “I truly cannot wait to get up on the dais and start making some really amazing changes here in this community.”