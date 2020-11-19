Above, Ashlee Bradshaw (right) and Yvonne Flores-Cale (left) joined Kyle City Council Nov. 17. Daily Record photo by Nathalie Cohetero
Kyle City Council welcomes newly elected members
After a recognition of its exiting council members, the City of Kyle swore in councilmember elects Yvonne Flores-Cale and Ashlee Bradshaw on Nov. 17.
Flores-Cale thanked her predecessor Tracy Scheel after an inauguration to seat District 2 by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra.
“I want you to know that I’m going to try to do my best,” Flores-Cale said. “(Tracy and I) have talked, and we both agree that working with the city is the best way to go. So, I will honor that in my next three years.”
City Secretary Jennifer Holm inaugurated Bradshaw to seat District 4.
“It is such an honor, and I am beyond excited to be here,” Bradshaw said. “I truly cannot wait to get up on the dais and start making some really amazing changes here in this community.”